Rabid Lib Protestors Bum Rush Sen. Chuck Grassley’s D.C. Senate Office; Capitol Police Responding

“BREAKING NEWS: a group of protesters have taken over Sen. Judiciary Cmte. Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office in Hart. Capitol Police responding.” — Vittal

This story is developing.

If there are updates, we will update.

BREAKING NEWS: a group of protesters have taken over Sen. Judiciary Cmte. Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office in Hart. Capitol Police responding. @NY1 @SpectrumNewsDC pic.twitter.com/ttOUKWurM3 — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) September 6, 2018

