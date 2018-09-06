    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    Rabid Lib Protestors Bum Rush Sen. Chuck Grassley’s D.C. Senate Office; Capitol Police Responding

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “BREAKING NEWS: a group of protesters have taken over Sen. Judiciary Cmte. Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office in Hart. Capitol Police responding.” — Vittal

    This story is developing.

    If there are updates, we will update.

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: