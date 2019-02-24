R. Kelly arrested following multiple charges of criminal sexual abuse: police

R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse involving at least three underage victims in a Chicago court Friday following decades of rumors and allegations that the R&B star was abusing women and underage girls.

Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, announced in a press conference that charges had been filed against the 52-year-old Grammy winner. The 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, arrived at a Chicago precinct in a van about 8:15 p.m. Friday. He was arrested and is expected to be held overnight and appear Saturday in bond court.

Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for decades. Neither Kelly’s legal representative nor the Cook County prosecutor’s office immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment on the charges.

R. Kelly is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit song “I Believe I Can Fly.” His arrest sets the stage for another #MeToo-era celebrity trial after Bill Cosby went to prison last year.