Questions About Julie Swetnick’s Claims: She Was in College When Brett Kavanaugh Was in High School

On Wednesday morning, Michael Avenatti, the aspiring presidential candidate and lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, released a sworn affidavit from Swetnick in which she claimed to have met Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge in “approximately 1980-1981.”

She then went on to claim that in 1981-82, she “became aware of efforts” by Kavanaugh, Judge, and others to “spike” the punch “at house parties I attended” with the intent of incapacitating a girl who could then be gang raped. She said she witnessed Kavanaugh and Judge lining up outside a room waiting for their “turn.” She also said that in 1982, she was a victim of such gang rape, while drugged, with Kavanaugh and Judge “present.”

So to summarize claims: Swetnick graduated High School in 1980.

In 1982, as a college student, she was attending high-school parties where druggings & gang rapes occurred with regularity.

She went back to those parties 10 times.

She is just now reporting this, 37 years later.

One bit that investigators will focus on (if they ever agree to interview Swetnick) is why she was attending high school parties when she was already in college. https://t.co/keM0MZECIR pic.twitter.com/ZlCWsk7ZQi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 26, 2018

To review the Avenatti claim: a woman claims that when she was a college aged adult (graduated high school in 1980), she went to high school parties where high school girls were drugged and raped and she, as the adult present, did nothing but avoid the punch. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018

Senate Judiciary Committee staff investigating Swetnick’s claims have reportedly failed to find corroborating witnesses or evidence, as of Wednesday afternoon. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE