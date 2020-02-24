QUEEN WIN: Harry And Meghan Forced To Drop Branding Name, Trademark Applications Removed; Markle Upset

Days after Queen Elizabeth II banned grandson Harry and wife Meghan Markle from cashing in on the “Sussex Royal” brand, the existing royals acquiesced, confirming in a statement that the name will be dropped and their trademark applications have been withdrawn. And Markle is particularly unhappy over the Queen’s ban, reports say.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” read a statement from the couple issued from a spokeswoman on Friday, The Washington Examiner reported.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” the spokeswoman continued. “Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for the Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

As noted by the Examiner, reports flew in the wake of the Queen’s “royal” ban, indicating Markle was upset over the move. “Meghan said she was upset about the news and that there was ‘nothing legally stopping’ her and Prince Harry from using the branding,” the report said. – READ MORE

