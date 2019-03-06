Queen Latifah Still Believes Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’

Some people just want to hold onto the belief that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett really was the victim of a horrendous hate crime.

Actress and musician Queen Latifah appears to still believe Smollett, despite him being charged for allegedly filing a false police report. In an interview for Yahoo News’ “Through Her Eyes” program, Latifah said bluntly, “until somebody can show me some proof otherwise, I’m going with him.”

Latifah at first scoffed at the questions, saying she was “not about to discuss Jussie Smollett,” before stating that she required more proof that he was guilty.

“The guy I’ve seen has always been someone who cares about people, who cares about others, who’s very kind and who’s always been cool and sweet and that’s just the guy I know,” Latifah continued. “So, until I can see some definitive proof, which I haven’t seen yet, then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise.”

Latifah was then asked by host Zain about the racial dynamic involved in the Smollett case. The actress responded that the case started with Smollett’s accusation that two “white guys” wearing “Make America Great Again” hats attacked him, but that now she doesn’t know what to make of the situation.

“I hope, you know, everything works out in the end and, you know, everyone basically comes out unscathed,” she said. – READ MORE