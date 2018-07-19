Queen Elizabeth wore brooch from Obamas on the day Trump arrived in the UK: reports

Queen Elizabeth II wore a brooch given to her by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on the day President Trump landed in the United Kingdom, according to multiple reports.

The Obamas gave the vintage brooch to the Queen during a 2011 visit. The 14-karat yellow gold piece of jewelry is also known as the American State Visit brooch.

The nod to the former presidents has been seen by some as a subtle jab at Trump, who was greeted on his U.K. visit by hundreds of thousands of protesters. – READ MORE

The United States is one of Britain’s closest allies, joining forces in multiple wars during the 20th century. But it wasn’t always that way.

The nations’ tumultuous past also received attention on Friday when President Donald Trump and his wife Melania joined Queen Elizabeth II as the honor guard played the U.S. national anthem.

WATCH: President Trump and First lady Melania Trump have arrived at Windsor Castle, and are greeted with the U.S. national anthem https://t.co/L4kRtBv8TY pic.twitter.com/8DGe78zWl1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2018

They are playing the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/4l5HPPW8eO — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 13, 2018

It's gotta be a little awkward for the UK military band to play the US national anthem front of the Queen. 1776 didn't go so well for her great-great-great-great-grandfather. It'd be like Michigan's band playing the OSU fight song after every OSU victory. pic.twitter.com/9JmalWHhC4 — Jeff Cooney (@jeff_cooney) July 13, 2018

While Trump and his wife stood with their hands held over their hearts, the Queen seemed less enthusiastic. – READ MORE

