Queen Elizabeth, royal family to be evacuated if Brexit unrest breaks out in London, reports say

A Cold War-era emergency plan to relocate the royal family has been revived in case riots break out in London in the event of a no-deal Brexit next month, two British newspapers reported Sunday.

The plans, originally intended to be used in case of a nuclear attack by the Soviet Union, have since been “repurposed” in recent weeks, The Sunday Times reported. The newspaper quoted an unnamed source in the government’s Cabinet Office, which handles sensitive administrative issues.

“These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the Cold War, but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” the Cabinet Office source told The Sunday Times.

The plans would include Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh moved out of London to a secret location, which The Sunday Times said it has agreed not to disclose.

The Mail on Sunday also reported on the plans for the "worst case" scenarios to move the Royals to safe locations outside of London.