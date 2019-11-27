Queen Boots Prince Andrew Out Of Buckingham Palace Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Boy, the Queen sure hated that TV interview.

Prince Andrew last week sat down for an interview with the BCC about his longtime friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile whose death in prison in August was ruled a suicide.

It did not go well.

After the disastrous interview, Prince Andrew announced that he was stepping back from his official duties. Now, he’s been kicked out of his offices at Buckingham Palace.

Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, authorized her son’s eviction from the London palace in what is just “the latest humiliation for the beleaguered” Duke of York, The Times of London reported.

That puts Andrew out in the cold, with no official offices and no official duties.