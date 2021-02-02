‘QAnon Shaman’ willing to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial, lawyer says

A man who calls himself the “QAnon Shaman” and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while wearing a horned bearskin headdress, face paint and no shirt, is willing to testify in former President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, his lawyer said this week.

Jacob Anthony Chansley later regretted being “duped” by the former president after he didn’t receive a pardon after the attack on the Capitol, lawyer Albert Watkins told KSDK-TV in St. Louis last week.

Watkins added Chansley also lamented “being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made.”

The lawyer told the Associated Press he has yet to speak to any lawmakers about the offer and senators have not voted whether to allow witnesses during the trial, which failed in a vote during Trump’s first impeachment trial.

At that time, however, Republicans had the majority, which has now flipped to the Democrats.

Watkins said it’s important for senators to hear the voice of someone who was allegedly incited by Trump. He described Chansley as having been “horrendously smitten” by Trump but said when he didn’t receive a pardon following the riot he felt “betrayed.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --