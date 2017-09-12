True Pundit

Putin & Russia Support U.S.-led Sanctions & Crackdown on North Korea for “Nuclear Ambitions”

United Nations, 12 September. / Corr. Oleg Zelenin. Russia supported the UN Security Council resolution on tightening sanctions against the DPRK, as it does not accept the country’s claim to obtain the status of a nuclear power, and also considers it incorrect to leave “without a harsh reaction” the last test conducted by Pyongyang. This was stated on Monday by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia following the results of the voting in the Security Council.

“Russia does not accept the claims of the DPRK for obtaining the status of a nuclear power and supported all resolutions of the Security Council calling for the termination of Pyongyang’s nuclear-missile programs in the interests of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” Accordingly, we supported and support the sanctions imposed by these resolutions aimed at inducing the DPRK to then, to fulfill the requirements of the Security Council, “the diplomat said.

He confirmed that the Russian Federation considers the potential of financial pressure measures on the DPRK to be practically exhausted, and “further restriction can be tantamount to trying to strangle” the country’s economy and can provoke a deep humanitarian crisis. At the same time, Nebenzia stressed that the Russian side, while convinced “of the futility of the line for endless coercion and the rejection of dialogue,” considers it incorrect “to leave a nuclear test without a harsh reaction” and therefore supported resolution 2375.

