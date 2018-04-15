Putin Responds to Syria Missile Strikes – ‘Act of Aggression…’

Russian officials launched a verbal onslaught against President Donald Trump on Saturday, hours after Trump approved attacks on Syria to retaliate for the country’s use of chemical weapons against its own people.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin called Friday night’s American attack against Syrian targets involved in the making of chemical weapons an “act of aggression,” USA Today reported.

Russia’s envoy to the U.S. said Russia will not sit by while its ally is attacked.

Statement by the Ambassador Antonov on the strikes on #Syria:

A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.

All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris. pic.twitter.com/QEmWEffUzx — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) April 14, 2018

“We are being threatened,” said Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., according to The Guardian. “We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.” – READ MORE

