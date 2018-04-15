True Pundit

Putin Responds to Syria Missile Strikes – ‘Act of Aggression…’

Russian officials launched a verbal onslaught against President Donald Trump on Saturday, hours after Trump approved attacks on Syria to retaliate for the country’s use of chemical weapons against its own people.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin called Friday night’s American attack against Syrian targets involved in the making of chemical weapons an “act of aggression,” USA Today reported.

Russia’s envoy to the U.S. said Russia will not sit by while its ally is attacked.

“We are being threatened,” said Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., according to The Guardian. “We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.” – READ MORE

'The American attack was triggered by chemical weapons attacks on rebel-held areas of Douma, not far from Damascus.  At least 70 people were reported killed and more than 500 injured.'

