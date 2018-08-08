‘Put America and Americans First’: Immigrant Congressional Candidate Declares ‘It’s Time’ to Build Wall (VIDEO)

As an immigrant himself, California congressional candidate, Antonio Sabato Jr., is supporting President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Sabato says he is proud to have come to the U.S. as a legal immigrant.

“We need to start protecting the American people,” Sabato said, The Daily Caller reported.

This follows President Trump’s threat to shut down the government if Democrats do not fund his border wall. – READ MORE

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would help fund a wall along the U.S. southern border by penalizing countries whose citizens illegally enter the United States.

Under the Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act, countries would be penalized $2,000 in foreign aid for each person who illegally crosses into the U.S. Those funds would then be allocated toward border funding.

In addition to penalizing foreign aid, a fee would be placed on outgoing international wire transfers, and foreign travelers filling out I-94 application forms would see those fees increased from $6 to $25. The new amount would be reallocated with $6 for the Land Border Inspection Fee Account, $9 for the Secure the Southern Border Fund and $10 used for border patrol agents’ salaries.

Border patrol agents’ overtime pay would also be restored to the same rate as other Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agencies by making changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act. – READ MORE

