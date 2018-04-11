Politics
PUSHING BACK: DACA Recipients No Longer Will Get In-State College Tuition Rates In Arizona
On Monday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state’s colleges must not offer in-state tuition to immigrants covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The court unanimously upheld the Arizona Court of Appeals’ ruling stating that federal and state laws ban the Maricopa Community Colleges from giving such aid to DACA recipients. Over 2,000 DACA recipients are currently attending community college or a state university where they pay in-state rates.
Still, DACA recipients might not pay the full non-resident rate because in 2015 the Arizona Board of Regents approved a lower tuition rate for non-residents who are Arizona high school graduates. That rate is 50% higher than in-state tuition. – READ MORE
