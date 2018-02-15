Pushback: Cops, FBI, Border agents, ‘absolutely enthralled’ with Trump

Law enforcement is pushing back hard on Democratic charges that President Trump’s criticism of top FBI and Justice officials is a demoralizing attack on the rank and file, with one top cop saying there is “no doubt” that Trump has been better for police than former President Obama.

“The majority of law enforcement is very, very pleased with this administration because he truly does support law enforcement and it doesn’t matter at what level. He supports law enforcement and that’s very important,” said Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County, Texas, and president of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

.@realDonaldTrump: "I have always had a great relationship with the sheriffs. My administration stands proudly with America's sheriffs, deputies and law enforcement officers. And we stand also 100 percent with strong law and order." https://t.co/QLanl42Zif — National Sheriffs' Association (@NationalSheriff) February 13, 2018

Eavenson, overseeing the group’s legislative meeting in Washington this week, said he has heard support for Trump from the streets to the management of the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

“I have talked with some of those guys at the supervisor level down to the agent level and they are absolutely enthralled with President Trump. They like him because they can do their the job the way it is supposed to be done,” he said in an interview. – READ MORE

The White House announced during Tuesday’s press briefing where President Donald Trump’s salary for the fourth quarter is being donated. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters his salary for this quarter will be going toward the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Most recently, the president donated his third-quarter salary to help the Department of Health and Human Services combat the opioid epidemic,” Sanders said. “Today, the president is proud to donate his fourth-quarter 2017 salary to the Department of Transportation to support their programs to rebuild and modernize our crumbling infrastructure.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump praised a mother who appeared on Fox & Friends Monday to discuss the loss of her son to an opioid overdose.

Thank you to Sue Kruczek, who lost her wonderful and talented son Nick to the Opioid scourge, for your kind words while on @foxandfriends. We are fighting this terrible epidemic hard – Nick will not have died in vain! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2018

The mother, Sue Kruczek, said she wrote a letter to Trump for Valentine’s Day to express their desire for action on the ongoing opioid crisis.

We all kind of came together as a nation. And figured Valentine’s was very fitting. Ainsley: “These are moms who have lost their kids,” she wrote. “Through our broken hearts, we wanted to show the president our love and warm his heart through our tragedy and see the faces and, you know, a lot of it is all about numbers with this epidemic. And, you know, these are our babies.” – READ MORE