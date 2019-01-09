Push to rename portion of Fifth Avenue – where Trump Tower sits – after President Obama gains momentum

NEW YORK CITY – Whether it’s to honor a noteworthy pioneer or a local hero, street renamings happen frequently in the Big Apple.

So it didn’t surprise many when an online petition surfaced last month, seeking to honor President Barack Obama with his own street.

The street in question lies in the heart of Midtown on Fifth Avenue between East 56th and East 57th streets – the current location of Trump Tower and likely headquarters of Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

The petition which surfaced on MoveOn.org, doesn’t mince words, urging supporters to “rename Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower President Barack H. Obama Avenue.”

It goes on to praise the former President for taking out Osama bin Laden and serving two “scandal-free terms.”

“Yea I do think it’s petty, but then again, so is ,” a passerby outside Trump Tower told WPIX. – READ MORE