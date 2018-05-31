True Pundit

Punk Band NOFX On Vegas Shooting: ‘At Least They Were Country Fans’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Punk band NOFX is causing a stir after the band made a tasteless attempt Sunday to find a silver lining to the Las Vegas massacre in October 2017 that left 58 country music fans dead.

The band had just finished playing a song at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival when frontman Fat Mike said to the crowd: “You play a song about Muslims, you’re going to get shot.”

Guitarist Eric Melvin responded, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band,” referring to the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas strip. – READ MORE

