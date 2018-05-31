Punk Band NOFX On Vegas Shooting: ‘At Least They Were Country Fans’ (VIDEO)

Punk band NOFX is causing a stir after the band made a tasteless attempt Sunday to find a silver lining to the Las Vegas massacre in October 2017 that left 58 country music fans dead.

The band had just finished playing a song at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival when frontman Fat Mike said to the crowd: “You play a song about Muslims, you’re going to get shot.”

NOFX thought it would be "hilarious" to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said "at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans". This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again. pic.twitter.com/am3R8QJIE6 — Dave and Mahoney (@DaveAndMahoney) May 30, 2018

Guitarist Eric Melvin responded, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band,” referring to the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas strip. – READ MORE

