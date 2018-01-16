Puerto Rico’s Biggest Newspaper Blames ‘the Jew’ for Island’s Condition

Though it’s been months since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, forcing countless families into homelessness, the recovery process is nowhere near complete. Neither, it seems, is the corresponding blame game being played by columnists like Wilda Rodríguez, who apparently blames the nation’s woes on Jews.

In a disturbing column published last week titled, “What does ‘the Jew’ want with the colony?” Rodríguez suggested that the blame for Puerto Rico’s slow recovery lies with Jewish people, who, she argued, wield power and wealth from Washington and Wall Street

“In the end, Congress will do what ‘the Jew’ wants, as the vulgar prototype of true power is called,” Rodríguez wrote for the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día (New Day), as translated by the Washington Examiner.

And what “the Jew” wants, she claims, is to punish Puerto Ricans because of the territory’s $70 billion debt.

“That we could get away without paying would be fatal to Wall Street morale,” Rodríguez opined. “The punishment needs to make it clear to the debtor world that Wall Street cannot be manipulated.”

The Forward, an American magazine published for a Jewish-American audience, notes that Rodríguez added a disclaimer for using the term “the Jew.”- READ MORE

Puerto Rico on Wednesday announced a new push for statehood after last year’s effort was disrupted by two disastrous hurricanes.

Rep. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, the U.S. territory’s nonvoting member of Congress, went to the House floor Wednesday along with a proposed delegation of two senators and five representatives to demand that Congress recognize Puerto Rico as a state.

“The island overwhelmingly voted for statehood in 2012 by a margin of 61 percent and 97 percent in June of last year,” Gonzalez said. Despite those numbers, only 24 percent of the population participated in the 2017 plebiscite that is often cited as evidence of broad support for statehood.

“That’s the request that brought me here, that’s what brings the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, the Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera-Schatz, House Speaker Johnny Mendez, and other officials that have come to witness today’s historic introduction of the Puerto Rico Shadow Delegation to this Congress,” she added. “That delegation will demand that the United States recognize the will of Puerto Rico to become a state.” – READ MORE

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is over. Houston, Miami and other coastal cities are rebuilding and prospering.

Puerto Rico, on the other hand, is still recovering. And now $113 million in bonus payments to state emplyees has put a giant question mark on the U.S. territory’s priorities.

Many areas are without power, but it’s no longer just because of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico was hit hard, but there have been areas that have recovered much quicker from Category 5 storms. Perhaps it has something to do with being under Democrat control for 44 of the past 52 years

The island was pushed to bankruptcy in May of 2017 thanks to poor financial management.

(…)

The worst offense yet is still emerging. Puerto Rico is doling out $113 million in Christmas bonuses to current and former government employees, according to Bloomberg.