Puerto Rico rep introduces bill to make territory a state

Puerto Rico’s non-voting representative Jenniffer Gonzalez introduced a bill in Congress on Wednesday to grant statehood to the territory by 2021.

Gonzalez, the territory’s resident commissioner, said the legislation currently has 14 Democratic and 20 Republican sponsors, the Associated Press reported.

“This is the first step to open a serious discussion regarding the ultimate status for the island,” Gonzalez said, according to the AP.

The legislation would establish a bipartisan task force to write a report on the laws that would have to be altered or rescinded to make the island a U.S. state. The report would then be sent to the president and Congress, the AP reported. – READ MORE

