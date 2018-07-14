Puerto Rico Mayor Facing Fraud Charges Over $3 Million in Federal Funds

A Puerto Rican mayor and two additional island officials have now been charged with corruption, according to The Associated Press.

Although the alleged crimes go back before Hurricane Maria made landfall in the Caribbean, the arrests paint a dire picture of widespread corruption and misuse of government funds during the same general time frame as the disaster.

“The suspects are the mayor of the southwest town of Sabana Grande and the former directors of finance for the northern town of Toa Baja,” the AP reported.

“U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez told reporters that the former officials from Toa Baja are accused of using nearly $5 million worth of federal funds to pay the town’s public employees and municipal contractors,” the newswire continued.

Island officials are accused of taking millions of dollars that was granted by the United States for assistance programs and re-directing it wherever they saw fit, such as taking $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and using it to pay town employees.

At the center of the illegal scheme is Miguel Ortiz Vélez, who served as mayor. Ortiz Vélez belongs to the Popular Democratic Party, which is affiliated with the more well-known Democrat party in the mainland United States.

Carmen Yulín Cruz, the person who was blaming Trump for hurricane deaths while her own party was defrauding taxpayers and laundering aid money.

Puerto Rico’s non-voting representative Jenniffer Gonzalez introduced a bill in Congress on Wednesday to grant statehood to the territory by 2021.

Gonzalez, the territory’s resident commissioner, said the legislation currently has 14 Democratic and 20 Republican sponsors, the Associated Press reported.

“This is the first step to open a serious discussion regarding the ultimate status for the island,” Gonzalez said, according to the AP.

The legislation would establish a bipartisan task force to write a report on the laws that would have to be altered or rescinded to make the island a U.S. state. The report would then be sent to the president and Congress, the AP reported. – READ MORE

