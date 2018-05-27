Publix Caves to David Hogg’s Boycott — It Backfires So Badly That It’s Now Facing Another Boycott

Earlier this week, Parkland survivor David Hogg led a charge to boycott the Florida-based supermarket Publix because it backed a gubernatorial candidate, Adam Putnam, whom Hogg said was an “NRA sellout.”

Publix seemed to cave, releasing a statement saying it would suspend its corporate-funded political contributions.

But its decision may have earned it yet another boycott from disgruntled customers: