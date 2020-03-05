Public School’s Gender-Neutral Bathroom Closed After Student Arrest for Sexual Assault

An 18-year-old Wisconsin high school student was arrested Thursday for fourth-degree sexual assault, child enticement, and exposing his genitals to a child in the school’s gender-neutral bathroom.

According to WSAW-TV, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said Austin Sauer of Rhinelander High School in Wisconsin was arrested, but has not been charged. The sex of the child was not reported.

State statute defines fourth-degree sexual assault as “sexual contact with a person without the consent of that person.”

WAOW News reported Sunday that Sauer was released on a $1,500 signature bond.

Captain Terri Hook said the school’s gender-neutral bathroom has been closed and an investigation is underway. Hook added the school did not send a message to parents since the alleged incident was isolated and Sauer had been removed from the school. – READ MORE

