Public Hearing SET for FBI’s Defiant & Disgraced Strzok in House

The FBI’s dog and pony show involving disgraced former executive Peter Strzok is headed for a public hearing.

And it will go down on July 10th.

Popcorn?

More like Milk Duds.

NEW: FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok will testify Tuesday, July 10th at 10am in a joint public hearing before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) July 3, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1