Psychological Association Creates Massive Guide For People Stressing Out From Climate Change

Now that climate change activists have freaked people out with their apocalyptic predictions of doom for the planet, apparently people in droves are seeking mental health therapy over the issue, prompting the American Psychological Association to create a voluminous climate-change guide as an aid for mental heath care providers.

CNN breathlessly reports:

Susan Clayton, one of the authors of the 69-page APA guide, told CNN, “The psychological responses to climate change such as conflict avoidance, fatalism, fear, helplessness and resignation are growing. These responses are keeping us, and our nation, from properly addressing the core causes of and solutions for our changing climate and from building and supporting psychological resiliency.”

The APA guide first makes claims that the climate change we are living through is unprecedented – READ MORE