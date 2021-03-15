Psaki Won’t Say Whether Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wouldn’t say whether President Joe Biden believes Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign amid accusations of sexual misconduct during a Friday press briefing.

“The president believes that every woman who’s come forward… deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story,” Psaki said.

Psaki said Biden backs the New York attorney general’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. She added that the administration has seen news coverage of lawmakers urging Cuomo to resign, but didn’t have anything further to announce.

Several major Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, urged Cuomo to resign after a sixth accusation was made against the governor.

The attorney general’s office is investigating the New York Democrat for sexual misconduct in the workplace. Also, the Department of Justice has launched a separate investigation into Cuomo’s role in undercounting the state’s nursing home deaths.

The governor denied the accusations according in a Thursday statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.