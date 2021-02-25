Psaki Won’t Say If Biden Agrees With Kerry That There Are ‘Only 9 Years Left’ To Save The World From Climate Catastrophe

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki didn’t say on Tuesday if President Joe Biden agrees with Climate czar John Kerry that there are “nine years left” to stop a climate disaster.

“I don’t have a new timeline to give you from here. I can confirm for you though that the president agrees with former Secretary Kerry that it’s a crisis, that time is of the essence. We need to act quickly. And that’s why climate is a key part of his agenda,” Psaki said.

Kerry said on “CBS This Morning” on Feb. 19 that there are nine years remaining to stop a climate disaster.

“Well the scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone so we have nine years left,” Kerry told CBS News’ Ben Tracy, “CBS This Morning” tweeted.

“Even if we did everything that we said we were gonna do when we signed up in Paris, we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic,” Kerry said, “CBS This Morning” tweeted.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 20 to have the U.S. join the Paris Climate Accords again. The country formally joined the accords again on Feb. 19.