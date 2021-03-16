Psaki Snaps When Asked About How Biden’s DHS Is Handling Biden’s Border Crisis: ‘It’s Not Our Program’ (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wilted under pressure during Tuesday’s press conference as reporters repeatedly pressed the administration for answers about President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

One of the most notable exchanges came when a reporter asked Psaki if newly reported-on statistics about the border crisis were accurate. Psaki responded by claiming that the reporter should ask the Department of Homeland Security about the numbers because “it’s not our program.” The Department of Homeland Security is run by the Biden administration and Biden’s nominee to lead the department, Alejandro Mayorkas, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and he now runs the department.

“I would encourage you to go back to them and ask them again. We’re not going to confirm them from the White House. It’s not our program,” Psaki claimed. “It’s the Department of Homeland Security.”

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki on DHS’ refusal to confirm border crisis numbers: “talk to them…it’s not our program”https://t.co/Mmh4r6dKdY pic.twitter.com/10yZbWH3m2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2021

During another exchange, Psaki was pressed about whether the administration would admit that there was a crisis going on on the southern border.

