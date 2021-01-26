Psaki promises ‘transparency’ and then refuses to provide views on major congressional actions

For the second time in two days, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who promised “transparency” in the briefing room, refused to reveal President Biden’s position on critical issues facing Congress.

In her Thursday White House briefing, Psaki repeatedly dodged questions on President Biden’s stance on the Senate filibuster, which Republicans fear Democrats running the chamber may move to eliminate.

The new press secretary wielded a similar deflection tactic Wednesday as reporters pressed her for answers about Biden’s opinion on whether Biden supported an impeachment trial amid his calls to unify the country.

Both NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Politico’s Anita Kumar Thursday asked Psaki where Biden stood on the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold the Senate currently needs to end debate on most bills.

“I don’t think I heard an answer about whether the president supports keeping the filibuster, where he sits on that. Has he talked to Senator Schumer about that?” Kumar asked. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --