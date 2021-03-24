Psaki Pressed On Biden Putting Migrants In Hotels While National Guard Slept In D.C. Parking Garages

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was repeatedly pressed multiple times during Monday’s press conference about President Joe Biden’s border crisis, including on why the administration is spending taxpayer money to put migrants in hotels while National Guard troops were forced to sleep in Washington, D.C., parking garages earlier this year.

“One of the options that’s being reported over the weekend is spending $86 million on hotel rooms for some migrants and feeding them,” a reporter said. “How did you square that with the National Guard troops who were sleeping in parking garages, and some of them got sick from having contaminated food?”

Reporter: Why are illegal immigrants now getting hotel rooms when the National Guard in DC were left to sleep on the ground in parking garages? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RlO0osTApL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

“That’s a disparity a lot of people are pointing out, that our National Guard was treated one way and then illegal immigrants are going to be put in hotel rooms,” the reporter added.- READ MORE

