Psaki defends order allowing transgender athletes to compete against girls: ‘trans rights are human rights’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended President Biden’s executive order that called on schools across the country to permit students to participate in sports under their chosen gender identity.

When asked by a reporter Tuesday, what Biden’s message was to school officials tackling the disputes regarding transgender and cisgender girls competing together, particularly for college scholarships, Psaki said, “the president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights.

“And that’s why he signed that executive order,” she said. “And in terms of the determinations by universities and colleges, I would certainly defer to them.”

The executive order, signed the day after Biden entered office on Jan. 21, resurfaced following tough questioning of Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., during his confirmation hearing last week.

Paul claimed that allowing transgender girls — individuals who were born male but identify as female — to participate in women’s sports “would completely destroy girls’ athletics” by depriving female athletes the opportunity to fairly compete and obtain scholarships. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --