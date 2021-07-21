Psaki confirms more breakthrough COVID cases in White House that were not disclosed

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday confirmed that there have been breakthrough COVID-19 cases among White House staffers that had not previously been disclosed.

Psaki, during Tuesday’s White House briefing, confirmed reports that a vaccinated White House official and a vaccinated staffer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for coronavirus after attending the same event.

When asked if there had been other breakthrough positive COVID cases among staffers, Psaki said “there have been,” but did not disclose further details.

Psaki, did, though, maintain the administration’s commitment to disclose positive COVID-19 tests among “commissioned officers.”

“According to an agreement we made during the transition, we committed we would release information proactively,” Psaki said, adding that they “continue to abide by that commitment.”

When pressed further about whether there were previously undisclosed positive COVID cases among White House staff, Psaki said “that’s correct.”

“There are hundreds of thousands in the federal government,” Psaki said, maintaining their commitment to make information available to the public. – READ MORE

