Psaki acknowledges ‘big problem’ at border, blames Trump administration

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday referred to the influx of migrants at the southern border as a “big problem” and blamed the Trump administration for an “unworkable system” — following weeks of the Biden administration refusing to call it a “crisis.”

“We recognize this is a big problem,” Psaki said during a briefing with reporters. “The last administration left us a dismantled and unworkable system and, like any other problem, we are going to do all we can to solve it.”

Asked if the Biden administration has a handle on the unprecedented amount of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border, Psaki insisted that “we certainly do.”

During Monday’s briefing, Psaki did not say exactly what the previous administration had done to dismantle the system at the border, but she did detail steps the Biden administration is taking to address the influx.

She noted that the CDC is rescinding COVID protocols to accommodate the number of migrants at “full capacity.”

“This will help expand capacity to move children more quickly out of CBP facilities,” she said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --