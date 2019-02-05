Proud Boys founder sues Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling them ‘hate group’

Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, has filed a lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for designating the right-wing organization a “hate group.”

McInnes filed the lawsuit on Monday, the Daily Beast reported.

In the complaint, he accuses the SPLC of defamation and tortious interference with economic advantage, saying the designation has cost him business opportunities.

“Mr. McInnes is essentially an untouchable, unable to retain or be considered for gainful employment in his line of work,” the lawsuit alleges, according to the Daily Beast.

McInnes is asking a court to order the SPLC to stop saying he is linked to a hate group.

“To paraphrase FDR, judge us by the enemies we’ve made,” the SPLC said in a statement to The Hill. “Gavin McInnes has a history of making inflammatory statements about Muslims, women, and the transgender community. The fact that he’s upset with SPLC tells us that we’re doing our job exposing hate and extremism. His case is meritless.” – READ MORE