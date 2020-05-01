Protesters Took To The Michigan Capital Thursday Against Governor’s Stay At Home Order: “Tyrants get the rope”

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Michigan Capitol Building waving signs and caring firearms demanding to end the state ordered: “Stay At Home” Order.

Protesters’ placards read, “Shut down the lockdown,” ”No work no freedom,” and “Tyrants get the rope.”

Some people wore the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag as a cape. Others chanted, “Lock her up,” about the governor. Some wore President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats or carried signs supporting him.

Joni George of Flushing said, “The virus is here. It’s going to be here… it’s time to let people go back to work. That’s all there is to it.”

Whitmer said that Republicans “are acting as though we’re in the midst of a political problem. This is a public health crisis.” Commercial and residential construction will resume next week. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --