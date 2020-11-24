Protesters take to the streets in California to bash Newsom’s curfew orders

Protesters across California took to the streets last night in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest nighttime curfew orders that went into effect Saturday night to clamp down on resurging coronavirus cases.

In Huntington Beach, a crowd of about 400 – dubbing themselves “Curfew Breakers” – gathered in front of the city’s main pier to protest the curfew that took effect at 10 p.m.

Still going strong here in Huntington Beach, CA protesting Newsom’s “curfew.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/raCzuQkqNY — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) November 22, 2020

By about midnight, the crowd had largely fizzled out.

Further north in Fresno, dozens of people gathered at the River Park Shopping Center to protest Newsom’s orders. A protester told ABC 30 that the curfew will only hurt small businesses.

“I just think it’s ridiculous – they’re going about this all the wrong way,” a woman said.

Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles County – the state’s largest with about 10 million people – announced Sunday that all dining at restaurants, bars, wineries, and bars will be halted starting Wednesday. – READ MORE

