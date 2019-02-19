Protesters take over Border Patrol museum, deface pictures of fallen agents

Dozens of demonstrators occupied and vandalized a privately owned U.S. Border Patrol museum near El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, according to the site’s top official.

Museum director David Ham told the Washington Examiner his staff and guests worried for their safety Saturday when a group of about 50 rowdy protesters entered the facility, defaced property, and refused to leave the grounds.

“Say it loud, say it clear, Border Patrol kills!” group members standing inside and outside the facility yelled.

Security cameras set up outside the private museum captured protesters pulling into the parking lot and putting on face masks before going inside around 2:15 p.m. local time.

“That was really intimidating to our staff, plus their kind of aggressive attitude,” said the museum official, a 31-year veteran of the Border Patrol. The museum is a nonprofit and apolitical

Yesterday, masked protestors “occupied & reclaimed” (whatever that means) the #BorderPatrol museum (non-profit entity run by volunteers) & defaced our fallen agent memorial (a very sacred monument). I’ll let you draw your own conclusions about the hypocrisy of their actions…🙄 pic.twitter.com/VUmMmwAIqO — Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent (@JOwensUSBP) February 17, 2019