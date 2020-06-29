Protesters request police presence for ‘defund the police’ rally, citing their safety (VIDEO)

Over the weekend, a video of a police officer went viral. In that video, an unidentified police officer explains that he was called to provide security for protesters.

The irony, the officer explained, is that the protesters requested police presence for a…wait for it…”defund the police” rally.

“So I come in this morning and we’re informed there’s gonna be a protest to ‘defund the police.’ Well, that’s fine, I like protests,” the officer explained. – READ MORE

