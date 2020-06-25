Protesters Harass Black Officers: ‘Nothing but House N***ers’

Share:

Disgruntled protesters took to the streets of Washington, DC, Wednesday night where they harassed and belittled black officers who were on the scene to offer protection.

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott was spread amongst the Black Lives Matter protesters and captured the incident involving the two D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers on video.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” said one individual, while another claimed they “ain’t nothing but house n***ers.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.