Protesters Harass Black Officers: ‘Nothing but House N***ers’

Disgruntled protesters took to the streets of Washington, DC, Wednesday night where they harassed and belittled black officers who were on the scene to offer protection.

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott was spread amongst the Black Lives Matter protesters and captured the incident involving the two D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers on video.

Protesters harass two black cops for being cops. One man says to give them masks, but make sure to “put COVID” in them. “Black lives matter, cops lives don’t,” one protester said right after after this clip. pic.twitter.com/Ef5vedpifv — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 25, 2020

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” said one individual, while another claimed they “ain’t nothing but house n***ers.” – READ MORE

