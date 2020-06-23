Protesters Arrive to White House Carrying Black Wooden Shields and Wearing Helmets

Protesters began arriving at Lafayette Park in front of the White House with black-painted wooden shields, according to videos on social media, as they confronted police.

“This is what we call community people,” one protester yelled to the police, according to one video by a Daily Caller reporter.

Protesters were heard chanting, “F*ck these pigs.” – READ MORE

