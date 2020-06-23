Protesters are attempting to build a ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’ near the White House

Black Lives Matter protesters attempted to erect an autonomous zone near the White House on Monday, according to various witnesses on social media.

One photograph on Twitter showed a sign reading, “Black House Autonomous Zone,” with several protesters trying to affix it to chainlink fencing.

Happened to be passing by the White House and saw this sign go up pic.twitter.com/qCF1hQUi1l — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) June 22, 2020

#Update: More video footages of these Anarchists trying to setup a new Autonomous Zone, this time in #DC 1.2 miles away from the White house, called the “Black House Autonomous Zone #BHAZ” pic.twitter.com/kLOYVI19xs — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) June 22, 2020

The original autonomous zone in Seattle, renamed itself the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" in order to tone down the aggressive claim for separatism from the government, but the "BHAZ" followed the original nomenclature.

