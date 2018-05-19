Politics
Protester Sprays ‘Nazis Die’ on Theater Ahead of Tomi Lahren Speech
Tomi Lahren received a less-than-warm welcome in Philadelphia ahead of a scheduled speech Thursday night when protesters took to the streets to express their concerns over the conservative commentator.
According to the local CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, a large group of protesters could be seen outside the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, where Lahren was set to give a speech.
One America News’ Jack Posobiec reported that someone had even defaced part of the theater, as the words “Nazis Die” were spray-painted onto the building.
#Breaking “Nazis Die” spray-painted on Keswick Theater in PA where @TomiLahren is speaking tonight pic.twitter.com/n9VvJ2jleF
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 17, 2018
Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me! See you tonight, Glenside. https://t.co/uXaBi4bCFt
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2018
However, the sentiment from protesters did nothing to stop Lahren, who delivered her speech, supported by counter-protesters who lined up outside the building. – READ MORE