Protester Sprays ‘Nazis Die’ on Theater Ahead of Tomi Lahren Speech

Tomi Lahren received a less-than-warm welcome in Philadelphia ahead of a scheduled speech Thursday night when protesters took to the streets to express their concerns over the conservative commentator.

According to the local CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, a large group of protesters could be seen outside the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, where Lahren was set to give a speech.

One America News’ Jack Posobiec reported that someone had even defaced part of the theater, as the words “Nazis Die” were spray-painted onto the building.

However, the sentiment from protesters did nothing to stop Lahren, who delivered her speech, supported by counter-protesters who lined up outside the building. – READ MORE

Protester Sprays 'Nazis Die' on Theater Ahead of Tomi Lahren Speech

'Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me!'

