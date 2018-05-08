Politics TV
Protester Interrupts AG Jeff Sessions’ News Conference, Calls Him an ‘Evil Man’ (VIDEO)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was interrupted by a protester during a press conference about immigration enforcement at the border in San Diego on Monday.
WOW — Jeff Sessions’ news conference to fear-monger about immigrants was disrupted by a protester yelling “THIS RACIST ADMINISTRATION” and how Sessions “IS EVIL” pic.twitter.com/QrY6rhsrOt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2018
The protester, shouting into a megaphone, was faintly picked up by television cameras – READ MORE
