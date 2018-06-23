Security World
Prospects for Peace? U.S. Fear of N. Korea Threat Plummets 30% in One Year
Only a fraction of Americans are most concerned with North Korea as a foreign threat, compared to nearly half of all Americans at this time last year, according to a new pollfrom Axios and SurveyMonkey.
Erica Pandey wrote: A year ago, nearly half [49 percent] of Americans considered North Korea the greatest immediate threat to the United States. Today, that number has plummeted [19 percent] and fear of China has increased — to the point where the two nations are essentially tied, according to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.
A plurality of Americans, 29 percent, consider Russia the greatest immediate threat to the U.S.
But the plummeting North Korea number could be perceived as a rare foreign policy win for the president, whose summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made history. – READ MORE
Axios and SurveyMonkey have been tracking the foreign threats Americans cares most about. Their concern about North Korea plummeted from 2017 to 2018.