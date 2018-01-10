Prosecutors won’t charge Roman Polanski after molestation report

Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10 years old — because the allegations are too old.

A district attorney’s office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old. – READ MORE

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a new investigation into admitted child rapist Roman Polanski after seven additional accusers have come forward, according to British tabloid the Sun.

After admitting to drugging and raping a 13 year-old girl in 1977, to avoid sentencing, Polanski became a fugitive from American justice. For 40 years now, elite Hollywood has traveled to Europe to work with the child rapist. In 2002, Hollywood awarded Polanski a Best Director Oscar for The Pianist.

Some ten years ago, Hollywood and Europe’s film elite came together to launch a campaign to “Free Polanski,” a public relations stumble the industry has never really recovered from, a debacle that makes more sense now that we know the truth about an industry that appears to be populated only by abusers, their enablers, and their victims.

Over the years, additional accusers have come forward against Polanski and accused him of molesting them as minors. The Sun now claims that on top of those, he “has been accused of sexually abusing a string of women and children.” Seven in all alleging rape and assault.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *