Prosecutors Want Felicity Huffman To Spend 1 Month In Jail For College Admissions Scandal

Attorneys prosecuting the case against Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman have requested the star spend one month in jail and pay a $20,000 fine for her role in the college admissions scandal.

NBC News Correspondent Tom Winter reported Friday that prosecutors called Huffman’s conduct “deliberate and manifestly criminal” in a sentencing memo.

Winter followed up this tweet by reporting that Huffman's attorneys asked that she receive one year probation and community service instead of jail time.