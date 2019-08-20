Prosecutors move to drop Jeffrey Epstein’s charges, but vow to keep investigating

Jeffrey Epstein may be dead, but the feds aren’t done investigating.

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, filed a motion Monday asking a judge to quash the charges in Epstein’s sex trafficking case in that federal court.

Epstein hanged himself in suicide in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, according to his autopsy report. With no one left in the case to prosecute, the federal prosecutors must request that the indictment against Epstein be dismissed by Judge Richard Berman.

But the U.S. attorney assured in a letter to the judge that his office “remains committed to doing its utmost to stand up for the victims who have already come forward, as well as for the many others who have yet to do so.”

That letter echoes Attorney General William Barr’s vow last week to launch new investigations in the wake of Epstein’s death.

Barr, whose Department of Justice oversees the Bureau of Prisons, said that the FBI and the DOJ’s internal watchdog would investigate the jail where Epstein died. “We will get to the bottom of what happened,” Barr said last week, “and there will be accountability.” – read more