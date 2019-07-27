Prosecutors in Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic case investigating ‘uncharged individuals’: Court filing

Federal prosecutors in New York who have lodged child sex trafficking charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein are investigating other “uncharged individuals,” a new court filing says.

Prosecutors made that disclosure as part of a request to the judge in Epstein’s case to order all parties in the case, including Epstein and his defense team, to not publicly disclose any information turned over by prosecutors to the defense as the case heads to trial.

So far, Epstein is the only person charged in his case.

However, prosecutors earlier this month said Epstein — who is a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others “who facilitated his conduct by, among other things, contacting victims and scheduling their sexual encounters with Epstein.”

Prosecutors have said Epstein paid $350,000 to two potential witnesses in his case days after an explosive report about him was published by The Miami Herald in late 2018.

In their filing on Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, prosecutors said that “certain documents and materials” that they give to Epstein’s team “would impede, if prematurely disclosed, the Government’s ongoing investigation of uncharged individuals.” – READ MORE