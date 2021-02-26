Prosecutors Drop DWI Charges Against Bruce Springsteen, Fined $500

A judge dismissed two charges, DWI and reckless driving, against rocker and outspoken Joe Biden supporter Bruce Springsteen, who pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in an enclosed area, related to his November 14 arrest. He has been fined $540, per Magistrate Judge Anthony Mautone.

The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer appeared in court on Wednesday for charges related to his November 14 arrest, which included driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

While he initially pleaded “not guilty” to all three charges, prosecutors agreed that there was “enough evidence to prove” he consumed alcohol in an enclosed area, according to Asbury Park Press updates. Asbury Park Press, which covered the hearing live, added that the government “does not believe it can sustain it’s burden of proof (in proving the DWI charge.)”

Mautone, the outlet said, went as far as praising Springsteen’s driving record. “He says he has two violations, one use of a handheld device,” the outlet reported.

Springsteen reportedly told the judge he can “immediately” pay the fine. – READ MORE

