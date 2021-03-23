Prosecutor Says Sedition Charges Possible In Capitol Riot Cases, Trump May Be ‘Criminally Culpable’

The federal prosecutor who oversaw the Justice Department’s investigation into a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said that some rioters may be charged with attempting to overthrow the government.

Michael Sherwin appeared on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, two days after he stepped down from leading the investigation into the riot. He left open if former President Donald Trump is expected to face charges related to the riot. Earlier this month, Sherwin stepped back from his post as acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., for a replacement picked by the Biden administration.

Sherwin told “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley that from what the he saw leading the investigation, he expects at least some of the rioters arrested following the storming of the Capitol to be charged with sedition.

“I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that, and probably meets those elements,” Sherwin said. “I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that.”

Sherwin said that Trump may face charges related to the Jan. 6 riot. Trump gave a speech the day of the riot to a crowd of supporters, pushing them to march “over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” – READ MORE

