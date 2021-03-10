Prosecutor Indicates Criminal Charges Possible Against Gretchen Whitmer Over Nursing Home Deaths

A local Michigan prosecutor has indicated that criminal charges could be forthcoming against Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic as it relates to people who died in nursing homes.

New Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told ABC Detroit that he is encouraging people who lost loved ones in nursing homes to go and get information from the facilities about the circumstances surrounding their loved ones’ death because, according to Lucido, he can’t access that information due to HIPAA laws. Lucido encourages people to file a wrongful death complaint with police.

“If we find there’s been willful neglect of office if we find there’s been reckless endangerment of a person’s life by bringing them in then we would move forward with charges against the Governor,” Lucido said. “Of course, we would. Nobody’s above the law in this state.”

Lucido “will be meeting with Macomb County Police to instruct them on how to process and verify the information and bring it to his office,” ABC Detroit reported. “After becoming Prosecutor this year, Lucido asked fellow county prosecutors to form a Blue-Ribbon Committee for consistency investigating these cases. That Association as a group declined and said Lucido should make the request to the Michigan Attorney General and feds. Lucido provided letters showing he did that last May.” – READ MORE

