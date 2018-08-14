ProPublica’s appeal for dirt on Brett Kavanaugh’s baseball outings called ‘desperate’ and ‘hilarious’

ProPublica is being mocked for soliciting readers to help figure out who attended Washington Nationals games with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, where the judge sits and even if he really loves the national pastime.

Now, ProPublica has taken things to a new level with a headline, “Did You Go to a Washington Nationals Game With Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh?” The bizarre post has the subhead, “Trump’s pick is a baseball fan who racked up considerable debt buying season tickets. Help us figure out who went with the nominated judge.”

ProPublica wrote that it is “important to figure out as much as we can about a nominee’s background before he is confirmed” and is turning to its readers for help.

"We're not sure what we'll find. But we do know that people take a lot of pictures at baseball games," ProPublica's Adriana Tobin and Justin Elliott wrote. "Did you see Judge Kavanaugh at a game? Did you attend a game with him? Do you have any photos and, if so, will you send them our way?"